Visitor from New York fractures leg while on Lanikai Pillbox Trail, airlifted by HFD

HFD rescues an injured hiker from the Lanikai Pillbox Trail.
HFD rescues an injured hiker from the Lanikai Pillbox Trail.(Department of Land and Natural Resources)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 8:17 PM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department rescued an injured hiker at the top of the Lanikai Pillbox Trail on Tuesday after he fractured his leg while on the path.

Officials said they received a call at around 8:30 a.m. that a 34-year-old man visiting from New York had injured his right leg.

Upon arrival, two fire fighters ascended the trail and made contact with the man. They determined he had a closed fracture to his lower leg.

HFD said two more fire fighters brought up more equipment including a splint, which was placed onto the hiker’s leg. The rescue crew then transported him on a stretcher to be airlifted to a landing zone at Lanikai Community Park.

Officials said the injured hiker did not lose consciousness and was transferred to Emergency Medical Services personnel for additional care.

HFD said the hiker’s father and other companions were not injured and were escorted safely down the trail.

