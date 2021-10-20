The University of Hawaii’s fast-growing esports program has claimed its first national title

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a computer lab at University of Hawaii’s Manoa campus, a group of gamers sharpen their keyboard skills.

They’re playing Valorant, a rapid-fire five-player game that demands concentration and coordination.

“Each round is only a minute and half long, so you gotta think fast and make fast decisions,” Manalu Nakanishi said.

He’s part of the University of Hawaii Esports team. His squad is so skilled in playing Valorant that it won a national championship ― the first for UH’s computer gaming team.

“It feels amazing! I’ve always wanted to win for Valorant ever since I joined the team two summers ago,” Nakanishi said.

UH competes in the Mountain West Esports conference in six different games that include popular titles like League of Legends, Overwatch and Rainbow Six.

“These games are mainstream titles in the collegiate space. They’re also very big titles as video games in general,” said Nyle Sky Kauweloa, UH Esports acting director.

Valorant is an elimination game. You whittle down the opposition or get whittled down so players have to know what to do when they’re shorthanded.

“It’s like one versus three people or two people,” Nakanishi said. “When we clutch those moments, those are the best moments.”

UH’s esports program started in 2018 and has grown rapidly during COVID.

“We’ve had a lot of student interest in becoming part of our leadership, in becoming part of our content creation team, doing graphics, editing, even just in playing a role in support for the players,” Kauweloa said.

The Valorant team knows how to play at a disadvantage. Game servers are on the mainland, so there’s a longer delay in what they see on screen compared to what they’re opponents sees.

“You might be hidden but still getting hit,” Nakanishi said.

Until another collegiate team unseats them, UH’s gamers will be the ones other esports programs are gunning for.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.