UH soccer heads to mainland to meet UC Davis, Cal State Bakersfield for final road trip

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine soccer team is on the mainland for their final road trip of the 2021 season.

The ‘Bows are set to meet UC Davis and Cal State Bakersfield on Thursday and Sunday, respectively.

UH is struggling this season, as they still search for their elusive first win of the season, most recently coming off of a 4-1 loss to UC Irvine last Thursday at the Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

That was the Wahine’s first home game in front of fans in over two years.

This weekend’s two matches are two of the final three matches of the year with Hawaii looking to avoid their first winless season in program history.

Kick off against UC Davis is set for 1:00 p.m. HST on Thursday, while Hawaii meets the Roadrunners at 2:00 p.m. HST on Sunday.

