Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

UH soccer heads to mainland to meet UC Davis, Cal State Bakersfield for final road trip

The University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine soccer team is on the mainland for their final road...
The University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine soccer team is on the mainland for their final road trip of the 2021 season.(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 12:27 PM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine soccer team is on the mainland for their final road trip of the 2021 season.

The ‘Bows are set to meet UC Davis and Cal State Bakersfield on Thursday and Sunday, respectively.

UH is struggling this season, as they still search for their elusive first win of the season, most recently coming off of a 4-1 loss to UC Irvine last Thursday at the Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

That was the Wahine’s first home game in front of fans in over two years.

This weekend’s two matches are two of the final three matches of the year with Hawaii looking to avoid their first winless season in program history.

Kick off against UC Davis is set for 1:00 p.m. HST on Thursday, while Hawaii meets the Roadrunners at 2:00 p.m. HST on Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HNN FILE
ACLU: 10-year-old girl was arrested at school for drawing a picture that upset a parent
Emotional family members embrace Wednesday following a news conference announcing the arrest of...
Husband of former Hawaii woman missing since January charged with her murder
A large blaze in Waikiki on Sunday destroyed surfboard racks and damaged nearby buildings.
Police arrest suspect for arson in connection with large blaze at Waikiki surfboard racks
File photo of Waikiki Beach
2 months after asking tourists to stay away, governor once again throws out the welcome mat
After failing a recent inspection, the restaurant was issued a red "CLOSED" placard.
Rodent, roach infestation leads to red placard for Hawaii Island eatery

Latest News

FILE - OIA Football
OIA football back in action for first time in almost two years
Former Hawaii quarterback and head coach Nick Rolovich, during a practice as head coach at...
Former UH football coach Nick Rolovich fired from WSU for failing to comply with vaccine mandate
Rainbow Wahine stay undefeated in Big West Conference with sweep of Cal State Bakersfield
It was a tough night in Reno for the University of Hawaii football team, falling to Nevada...
Hawaii football falls to Nevada, 34-17 in Reno