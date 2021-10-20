State lawmakers seek answers into possible cover-up of Red Hill fuel leak

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - State lawmakers are digging deeper into a concerning fuel leak in 2020.

On Wednesday, they asked the Navy to investigate whether a leak from the Red Hill fuel tank system may have been covered up by Navy officials.

Thousands of gallons of fuel were recovered near the Pearl Harbor Visitors Center last year.

It was found that the fuel was coming from a pipe which was connected to the Navy’s underground facility at Red Hill.

HNN partner Civil Beat obtained documents, including emails, that suggested navy officials didn’t want the spill connected to the Red Hill facility while the health department was taking evidence about the safety of the system.

The Red Hill fuel storage tanks have long been a source of contention and concern among environmentalists.

