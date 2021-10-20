Tributes
Schatz secures $600K in federal funds to educate visitors on Native Hawaiian culture

Visitors in Hawaii. (Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:03 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In an effort to educate visitors coming to Hawaii, US Sen. Brian Schatz announced Tuesday that $600,000 will go toward organizations to preserve and share Native Hawaiian culture.

Schatz said the funding is part of the NATIVE Act, which is a law he authored to integrate native tourism, empower native communities and expand cultural tourism opportunities across the country.

The funds will improve visitor experiences at national parks by creating interpretive materials regarding Native Hawaiian place names and traditional land forms and divisions.

It will also support organizations to document and preserve historic traditional cultural areas and stories.

“Native Hawaiian culture and traditions are foundational to who we are as a place and a people, and every visitor should understand that,” said Schatz, chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs.

The federal funds were awarded by the Department of the Interior.

