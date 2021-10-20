Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

San Francisco shuts burger spot for not checking vaccination

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 11:17 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The In-N-Out hamburger chain is sizzling mad after San Francisco shut down its indoor dining for refusing to check customers’ vaccination status.

The company’s Fisherman’s Wharf location — its only one in San Francisco — was temporarily shut by the Department of Public Health on Oct. 14.

Authorities said it refused to bar clients who couldn’t show proof of vaccination to dine indoors, as required by a city mandate that took effect Aug. 20.

In-N-Out ignored repeated warnings to enforce the vaccination rule, the department said, calling the mandate a matter of public health to keep COVID-19 from spreading.

“We refuse to become the vaccination police for any government,” Arnie Wensinger, the chain’s chief legal and business officer, said in a statement.

In-N-Out said it considered the enforcement requirement an intrusive and offensive measure that would force it to discriminate against customers.

The location has since reopened but without indoor dining.

In-N-Out was the only San Francisco restaurant that was closed for violating the mandate.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HNN FILE
ACLU: 10-year-old girl was arrested at school for drawing a picture that upset a parent
It's the second time the racks were destroyed by fire. The last time it happened: Feb. 2020.
Hunt for arsonist continues after Waikiki blaze that destroyed hundreds of surfboards, damaged buildings
After failing a recent inspection, the restaurant was issued a red "CLOSED" placard.
Rodent, roach infestation leads to red placard for Hawaii Island eatery
HNN FILE
3rd maternal death in Hawaii hits close to home for physicians who are also moms
A large blaze in Waikiki on Sunday destroyed surfboard racks and damaged nearby buildings.
Police arrest suspect for arson in connection with large blaze at Waikiki surfboard racks

Latest News

In-N-Out's only San Francisco location was temporarily closed after authorities said it refused...
In-N-Out location in San Francisco cited for not checking vaccination cards
During the pandemic, only about 2,000 Japanese visited each month.
Tourism industry hopes governor’s message to vaccinated visitors will bring back Japanese tourists
The 17 abductees are from the United States and Canada. The 12 adults range in age from 18 to...
Haiti gang wants $17 million ransom for kidnapped missionaries
Visitors in Hawaii. (Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
Schatz secures $600K in federal funds to educate visitors on Native Hawaiian culture