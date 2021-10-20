Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Police: Newborn dies after pregnant mother shot, killed by husband in Alabama

By WSFA 12 News Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:21 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - A mother and her newborn are dead after police said the woman’s husband shot her while she was five months pregnant.

Court documents obtained by WSFA state Hunter James Tatum, 25, shot Summer Knight Tatum, 26, in the head at a home in Prattville, which is north of Montgomery.

When police arrived at the home, they found Summer unresponsive. She was rushed to a Montgomery hospital, and doctors performed an emergency delivery of her baby.

Summer Knight Tatum's baby, Everett, was born early Monday morning but did not survive.
Summer Knight Tatum's baby, Everett, was born early Monday morning but did not survive.(Source: Summer Knight Tatum's family/friends)

The baby, who was named Everett, was taken to a neonatal intensive care unit immediately after birth, but he didn’t survive.

Family members described Summer Tatum as someone who loved life and always had a huge smile on her face. She worked as a registered radiologic technologist.

Photos of Summer Knight Tatum. She was 5 months pregnant when she was shot and killed on Oct....
Photos of Summer Knight Tatum. She was 5 months pregnant when she was shot and killed on Oct. 18, 2021. Her baby, Everett, did not survive either.(Source: Summer Knight Tatum's family/friends)

Police charged Hunter Tatum with two counts of murder. Jail records state he is being held in the Autauga County Jail on a $200,000 bond for each count.

An online fundraiser has raised more than $4,000 for funeral expenses.

Copyright 2021 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HNN FILE
ACLU: 10-year-old girl was arrested at school for drawing a picture that upset a parent
Emotional family members embrace Wednesday following a news conference announcing the arrest of...
Husband of former Hawaii woman missing since January charged with her murder
A large blaze in Waikiki on Sunday destroyed surfboard racks and damaged nearby buildings.
Police arrest suspect for arson in connection with large blaze at Waikiki surfboard racks
File photo of Waikiki Beach
2 months after asking tourists to stay away, governor once again throws out the welcome mat
After failing a recent inspection, the restaurant was issued a red "CLOSED" placard.
Rodent, roach infestation leads to red placard for Hawaii Island eatery

Latest News

A shooting at a Kenosha, Wis., home killed three people on Tuesday night.
Police: Shooting in Wisconsin that killed 3 was domestic-related
Police blocked off streets in Midtown Atlanta as they responded to an active shooting situation...
Atlanta police: Woman, killer dead after high-rise shootout
Parents speak out against an administrator's Holocaust comment on Monday during a Carroll...
Parents react to Holocaust remark from Texas school administrator
Police Lights (file)
Man, 68, killed in pedestrian crash in Kapolei
FILE - New York Mayor Bill de Blasio delivers remarks in Times Square after he toured the grand...
NYC requiring COVID-19 vaccine for police officers, firefighters, city workers