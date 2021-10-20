Tributes
Motorcyclist killed in Hawaii island’s 21st traffic death of the year

By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 3:56 PM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A motorcyclist died after being hit by a car in Hilo Monday evening.

Police say it happened around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Saddle Road and Kaumana Drive.

Investigators say the motorcyclist lost control and ended up in the middle of the roadway. That’s when a driver swerved to avoid the motorcycle, and subsequently hit the man laying in the road.

Police said speed and wet road conditions are considered factors in the crash. The motorcyclist wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the crash

He was taken to the Hilo Medical Center and later pronounced dead just before 8 p.m.

This marks Hawaii Island’s 21st traffic death of the year, compared to 13 during this same time last year.

