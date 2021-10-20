Tributes
Man, 68, killed in pedestrian crash in Kapolei

Police Lights (file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 7:01 AM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KAPOLEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 68-year-old man was killed in a crash in Kapolei on Tuesday night, Honolulu police said.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. at the intersection of Farrington Highway and Makakilo Drive.

Police said a vehicle struck the man, who was crossing highway but going against the “do not walk” sign.

The pedestrian was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

The 53-year-old driver was not injured.

It does not appear that speed, drugs or alcohol are factors in the crash.

Police are continuing their investigation.

