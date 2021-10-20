Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii reports 139 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths

File photo of COVID testing
File photo of COVID testing(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 9:03 AM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 139 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total number of infections since the pandemic began to 82,730.

There were no new fatalities reported. The death toll stands at 876.

Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 1,936 cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Wednesday:

  • 71 were on Oahu
  • 32 on Hawaii Island
  • 20 on Maui
  • 10 on Kauai
  • 1 on Molokai

There were also 5 residents diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions. That information is now only issued weekly.

Some 70.4% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 78.8% has received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HNN FILE
ACLU: 10-year-old girl was arrested at school for drawing a picture that upset a parent
Emotional family members embrace Wednesday following a news conference announcing the arrest of...
Husband of former Hawaii woman missing since January charged with her murder
A large blaze in Waikiki on Sunday destroyed surfboard racks and damaged nearby buildings.
Police arrest suspect for arson in connection with large blaze at Waikiki surfboard racks
File photo of Waikiki Beach
2 months after asking tourists to stay away, governor once again throws out the welcome mat
After failing a recent inspection, the restaurant was issued a red "CLOSED" placard.
Rodent, roach infestation leads to red placard for Hawaii Island eatery

Latest News

Police Lights (file)
Man, 68, killed in pedestrian crash in Kapolei
Royal Lahaina Resort
Workers at Maui resort will need to apply for jobs after sale
A Touch of You Hawaii had more than 40 weddings on the books for 2020 until the coronavirus...
Oahu eases more restrictions on large events, city gyms as part of ‘cautious’ approach to reopening
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Oahu eases more restrictions on large events, city gyms as part of ‘cautious’ approach to reopening