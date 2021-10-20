Hawaii reports 139 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 139 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total number of infections since the pandemic began to 82,730.

There were no new fatalities reported. The death toll stands at 876.

Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 1,936 cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Wednesday:

71 were on Oahu

32 on Hawaii Island

20 on Maui

10 on Kauai

1 on Molokai

There were also 5 residents diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions. That information is now only issued weekly.

Some 70.4% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 78.8% has received at least one dose.

