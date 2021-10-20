Forecast: Light winds persist today, stronger winds return tomorrow

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A ridge of high pressure approaching the islands will make for gentle trades today. A dry and stable airmass overhead will produce lots of sunshine with only a few light showers. The remnants of an old front will reach Kauai tonight, and might also spread to Oahu Thursday or Friday, bringing an increase in clouds and some showers. Trades will start to increase Thursday and become breezy by the weekend. Drier and more stable air will also return this weekend.

A moderate north northwest swell (340 degrees) will steadily build throughout Wednesday. A reinforcing north swell (010 degrees) is expected to fill in Thursday night and peak on Friday. The later of these two swells could lift surf to near High Surf Advisory thresholds during its Friday peak. South facing shore surf should see a small bump as new medium and long period low southwest to southeast swells fill in through Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.