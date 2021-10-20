Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

In a first, president of Maui water company says he’s willing to work with kalo farmers

Avery Chumbley, president of Wailuku Water Company, appears virtually with his attorney Jim...
Avery Chumbley, president of Wailuku Water Company, appears virtually with his attorney Jim Geiger.(Youtube/Hawaii Commission on Water Resource Management)
By Chelsea Davis
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 7:14 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAIKAPU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a decades-long battle over water on Maui, the president of Wailuku Water Company says he is willing to work with kalo (taro) farmers for better solutions moving forward.

Avery Chumbley admitted to avoiding collaboration in the past because he said the farmers were too confrontational.

“Provided all the parties have a set of rules that we can agree to, and a procedure that works for all of us, we’re happy to do it. Absent that, I don’t think we can get together,” Chumbley said during the state’s Commission on Water Resource Management virtual meeting on Tuesday.

During testimony, frustrated taro farmers said Chumbley was still restricting the stream flow and violating state orders that say they have priority water rights.

“Please commission, when will you bring the hammer down on these deplorable types of acts of corporate water theft?” said Hokuao Pellegrino, president of Hui O Na Wai Eha.

Waikapu taro farmer Emmy Alves said their taro patches are suffering.

“Our lack of water has forced our farm to deteriorate greatly. We used to farm seven large loi patches and provide food for our family, friends and community, and now we’re down to two small patches. We need water immediately,” she said.

Chumbley disputed those allegations, insisting he is complying with the state’s order.

“You felt like you’re fulfilling the obligation to deliver water to this kuleana?” asked Commissioner Neil Hannahs.

“Yes, we are,” Chumbley responded.

After back and forth from the farmers and Chumbley rebuking each other’s claims, the commission said they only have limited power to investigate or enforce. They added that both sides must also cooperate with each other.

“There’s a lot of trust that needs to be established. How that happens? I don’t think it can happen from us on Oahu or on a virtual space. It has to happen on island,” Commissioner Aurora Kagawa-Viviani said.

The farmers said they were always willing to cooperate.

But, how exactly they will move forward from here is still yet to be seen.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Director for Water Resource Management said he was happy to hear there is now an openness from Wailuku Water Company to meet with the farmers moving forward.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HNN FILE
ACLU: 10-year-old girl was arrested at school for drawing a picture that upset a parent
It's the second time the racks were destroyed by fire. The last time it happened: Feb. 2020.
Hunt for arsonist continues after Waikiki blaze that destroyed hundreds of surfboards, damaged buildings
After failing a recent inspection, the restaurant was issued a red "CLOSED" placard.
Rodent, roach infestation leads to red placard for Hawaii Island eatery
HNN FILE
3rd maternal death in Hawaii hits close to home for physicians who are also moms
Former Hawaii quarterback and head coach Nick Rolovich, during a practice as head coach at...
Former UH football coach Nick Rolovich fired from WSU for failing to comply with vaccine mandate

Latest News

File footage / rally against domestic violence.
City prosecutor teams up with resource center to increase domestic violence help
Tuesday forecast
Forecast: Light winds move in with spotty showers and then breezy winds return Friday into the weekend
Volunteers replaced hundreds of wooden ties and poured countless buckets of gravel to restore...
After years of repairs, final step of popular east Oahu trail to be installed
File photo of Waikiki Beach
2 months after asking tourists to stay away, governor once again throws out the welcome mat