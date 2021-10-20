Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

City prosecutor teams up with resource center to increase domestic violence help

File footage / rally against domestic violence.
File footage / rally against domestic violence.(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 7:12 PM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office is changing the way it handles domestic violence cases.

In some cases, victims may not want their abusers sent to jail. In these instances, the prosecutor says his office will not force victims to testify.

And if a case is dropped, the victims will be offered services from the Domestic Violence Action Center.

”If we get ourselves out of the situation because we’re dismissing the case, the Domestic Violence Action Center counselors will be able to carry on and keep up that relationship. People are gonna need support services whether or not the case proceeds to prosecution or not, and that’s really important for victims to know,” Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm said.

Being able to evolve and grow resources for victims of domestic violence is a joint effort.

“There is no way that any one of our private or public agencies can do this work alone. We must do it in partnership with one another,” Nanci Kreidman, CEO of the Domestic Violence Action Center said.

October is also Domestic Violence awareness month. There is a 24/7 national hotline for victims. It can be reached by calling 1-800-799-SAFE. For online resources, click here.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HNN FILE
ACLU: 10-year-old girl was arrested at school for drawing a picture that upset a parent
It's the second time the racks were destroyed by fire. The last time it happened: Feb. 2020.
Hunt for arsonist continues after Waikiki blaze that destroyed hundreds of surfboards, damaged buildings
After failing a recent inspection, the restaurant was issued a red "CLOSED" placard.
Rodent, roach infestation leads to red placard for Hawaii Island eatery
HNN FILE
3rd maternal death in Hawaii hits close to home for physicians who are also moms
Former Hawaii quarterback and head coach Nick Rolovich, during a practice as head coach at...
Former UH football coach Nick Rolovich fired from WSU for failing to comply with vaccine mandate

Latest News

Avery Chumbley, president of Wailuku Water Company, appears virtually with his attorney Jim...
In a first, president of Maui water company says he’s willing to work with kalo farmers
Tuesday forecast
Forecast: Light winds move in with spotty showers and then breezy winds return Friday into the weekend
Volunteers replaced hundreds of wooden ties and poured countless buckets of gravel to restore...
After years of repairs, final step of popular east Oahu trail to be installed
File photo of Waikiki Beach
2 months after asking tourists to stay away, governor once again throws out the welcome mat