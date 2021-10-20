Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

After years of repairs, final step of popular east Oahu trail to be installed

Volunteers replaced hundreds of wooden ties and poured countless buckets of gravel to restore...
Volunteers replaced hundreds of wooden ties and poured countless buckets of gravel to restore the trail.(Department of Parks and Recreation)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:08 PM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After three years and nearly 6,000 hours of work, the final step on the Koko Crater Stairs hike will be installed on Saturday.

The Kokonut Koalition, a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting the stairs, has been working with the city to repair and improve safety at the popular east Oahu trail.

Volunteers have replaced hundreds of wooden ties (or planks) and poured countless buckets of gravel to restore the hike — all at a cost of about $230,000.

The project was funded by the city and through private donations.

“All that dirt from rainfall, from storm, the erosion just got so bad and that’s why ties were coming apart,” said Lena Haapala of the Kokonut Koalition.

“Our main focus is erosion control, and that’s why it won’t look exactly like the way it did before, but I think everyone will appreciate and enjoy what we’ve done.”

The Kokonut Koalition will make a final count of the steps on Friday and said it plans to add new step checkpoint markers in the future.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HNN FILE
ACLU: 10-year-old girl was arrested at school for drawing a picture that upset a parent
It's the second time the racks were destroyed by fire. The last time it happened: Feb. 2020.
Hunt for arsonist continues after Waikiki blaze that destroyed hundreds of surfboards, damaged buildings
After failing a recent inspection, the restaurant was issued a red "CLOSED" placard.
Rodent, roach infestation leads to red placard for Hawaii Island eatery
HNN FILE
3rd maternal death in Hawaii hits close to home for physicians who are also moms
Former Hawaii quarterback and head coach Nick Rolovich, during a practice as head coach at...
Former UH football coach Nick Rolovich fired from WSU for failing to comply with vaccine mandate

Latest News

File footage / rally against domestic violence.
City prosecutor teams up with resource center to increase domestic violence help
Tuesday forecast
Forecast: Light winds move in with spotty showers and then breezy winds return Friday into the weekend
File photo of Waikiki Beach
2 months after asking tourists to stay away, governor once again throws out the welcome mat
COVID vaccine Hawaii
Council chair criticizes speakers for promoting ‘dangerous views’ about COVID