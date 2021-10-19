Rodent, roach infestation leads to red placard for Indian cuisine eatery in Kailua-Kona

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Signs of an infestation of rodents and roaches led to the temporary closure of Kamana Indian Cuisine Restaurant in Kailua-Kona.

The Department of Health’s Food Safety branch shut down the establishment after a recent inspection found various violations.

Inspectors found live and dead roaches in the kitchen and in food storage areas. Live bugs were also found in containers of sugar, lentils, rice, and ginger.

Kitchen floors, shelves and prep surfaces also had rodent feces. Gnaw marks were found on packages of peas and dried tea.

Other violations were noted including improper storage of chemicals and an overall lack of cleanliness.

The DOH said a professional exterminator must treat the area, and the violations must be corrected before the restaurant is given the green light to reopen.

