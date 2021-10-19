Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Rodent, roach infestation leads to red placard for Indian cuisine eatery in Kailua-Kona

After failing a recent inspection, the restaurant was issued a red "CLOSED" placard.
After failing a recent inspection, the restaurant was issued a red "CLOSED" placard.(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:50 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Signs of an infestation of rodents and roaches led to the temporary closure of Kamana Indian Cuisine Restaurant in Kailua-Kona.

The Department of Health’s Food Safety branch shut down the establishment after a recent inspection found various violations.

Inspectors found live and dead roaches in the kitchen and in food storage areas. Live bugs were also found in containers of sugar, lentils, rice, and ginger.

Kitchen floors, shelves and prep surfaces also had rodent feces. Gnaw marks were found on packages of peas and dried tea. 

Other violations were noted including improper storage of chemicals and an overall lack of cleanliness.

The DOH said a professional exterminator must treat the area, and the violations must be corrected before the restaurant is given the green light to reopen.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's the second time the racks were destroyed by fire. The last time it happened: Feb. 2020.
Hunt for arsonist continues after Waikiki blaze that destroyed hundreds of surfboards, damaged buildings
KPD is asking for the public’s help with locating 23-year-old Samuel Martinez.
Months after hiker from Nebraska disappeared on Kauai, new evidence is found
Police are searching for 56-year-old Joddielynn Taylor of Koloa.
Kauai police locate body believed to be missing 56-year-old Koloa woman
Scene of the crash near Kahauiki Village along Nimitz Highway.
Man killed after driver veers off road along Nimitz Highway
Surge testing - file image
6 new COVID deaths reported, 144 new infections statewide

Latest News

It's the second time the racks were destroyed by fire. The last time it happened: Feb. 2020.
Hunt for arsonist continues after Waikiki blaze that destroyed hundreds of surfboards, damaged buildings
HNN FILE
Maui’s mayor exposed to COVID during meeting with group opposed to restrictions
Hawaii Schools File Image
Laptops, projectors stolen from Hawaii Island school in overnight burglary
Mahukona
Hawaii Land Trust gets $4M grant as its seeks to buy 640 acres on Hawaii Island