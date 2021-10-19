Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Rapper formerly known as Kanye West is now just Ye

FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2019 file photo, Kanye West appears on stage during a service at...
FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2019 file photo, Kanye West appears on stage during a service at Lakewood Church in Houston.(AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 3:21 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kanye is now Ye.

A Los Angeles judge on Monday approved the request of the rapper, producer and fashion designer to legally change his name from Kanye Omari West to just Ye, with no middle or last name.

“There being no objections, the petition for change of name is granted,” Judge Michelle Williams Court said in court documents.

The petition filed Aug. 24 cited “personal reasons.”

He has called himself Ye on his social media pages for years. He tweeted in 2018 that he wanted the change saying, “the being formally known as Kanye West. I am YE.”

The moniker was also the title of his 2018 album. He has said in interviews that, along with being a shortening of his first name he likes, that it’s a word used throughout the Bible.

The 44-year-old is in the middle of a divorce with Kim Kardashian West, who did not ask that her last name be changed back to just Kardashian when she filed to split from him in February. The couple’s four children also have his former last name.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene from the fire around 11:15 a.m. Sunday.
Investigation continues into blaze that destroyed surf racks near historic Waikiki hotel
KPD is asking for the public’s help with locating 23-year-old Samuel Martinez.
Months after hiker from Nebraska disappeared on Kauai, new evidence is found
Police are searching for 56-year-old Joddielynn Taylor of Koloa.
Kauai police locate body believed to be missing 56-year-old Koloa woman
Scene of the crash near Kahauiki Village along Nimitz Highway.
Man killed after driver veers off road along Nimitz Highway
Surge testing - file image
6 new COVID deaths reported, 144 new infections statewide

Latest News

The men were seen using the net overnight Saturday at Wailupe Beach Park
Man cited owns up to illegal use of lay net off an Oahu shore
Families now have another option for some Fall fun in Leeward Oahu.
Aloun Farms opens pumpkin harvest, drive-thru market in Kapolei
FILE - In this July 11, 2021, file photo former President Donald Trump speaks at the...
Trump files lawsuit to block release of Jan. 6 documents
Former Hawaii quarterback and head coach Nick Rolovich, during a practice as head coach at...
Former UH football coach Nick Rolovich fired from WSU for failing to comply with vaccine mandate