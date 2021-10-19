Police arrest suspect for arson in connection with large blaze at Waikiki surfboard racks

WAIKIKI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police have arrested a 48-year-old man in connection with a large blaze in Waikiki over the weekend that destroyed hundreds of surfboards and damaged nearby buildings.

Authorities said the man was arrested on first-degree arson charges.

Sources identified the suspect as Glen Alton Helton.

Damage from the blaze at the city surfboard racks was estimated at more than $650,000.

An estimated 575 surfboards were destroyed in the fire that sparked just after 11 a.m. Sunday. The Honolulu Fire Department said the total damage to the boards was estimated at $300,000.

There was also $250,000 in damage to neighboring buildings, including the Waikiki Beachside Bistro and Sheraton Moana Surfrider Hotel. The Waikiki police substation sustained minimal damage.

And the damage to the city’s surf lockers was estimated at $100,000.

Sunday was the second time in less than two years that the surf racks were destroyed by an arsonist. This time, there were far more people around when it happened.

Video of the scene captured thick, black smoke pouring into the air.

