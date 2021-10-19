Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Police arrest suspect for arson in connection with large blaze at Waikiki surfboard racks

By Allyson Blair
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 11:18 AM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAIKIKI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police have arrested a 48-year-old man in connection with a large blaze in Waikiki over the weekend that destroyed hundreds of surfboards and damaged nearby buildings.

Authorities said the man was arrested on first-degree arson charges.

Sources identified the suspect as Glen Alton Helton.

Damage from the blaze at the city surfboard racks was estimated at more than $650,000.

An estimated 575 surfboards were destroyed in the fire that sparked just after 11 a.m. Sunday. The Honolulu Fire Department said the total damage to the boards was estimated at $300,000.

There was also $250,000 in damage to neighboring buildings, including the Waikiki Beachside Bistro and Sheraton Moana Surfrider Hotel. The Waikiki police substation sustained minimal damage.

And the damage to the city’s surf lockers was estimated at $100,000.

Sunday was the second time in less than two years that the surf racks were destroyed by an arsonist. This time, there were far more people around when it happened.

Video of the scene captured thick, black smoke pouring into the air.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HNN FILE
ACLU: 10-year-old girl was arrested at school for drawing a picture that upset a parent
It's the second time the racks were destroyed by fire. The last time it happened: Feb. 2020.
Hunt for arsonist continues after Waikiki blaze that destroyed hundreds of surfboards, damaged buildings
Former Hawaii quarterback and head coach Nick Rolovich, during a practice as head coach at...
Former UH football coach Nick Rolovich fired from WSU for failing to comply with vaccine mandate
HNN FILE
3rd maternal death in Hawaii hits close to home for physicians who are also moms
After failing a recent inspection, the restaurant was issued a red "CLOSED" placard.
Rodent, roach infestation leads to red placard for Hawaii Island eatery

Latest News

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
HNN News Brief for Oct. 19, 2021
File photo of a testing lab in Hawaii.
Hawaii reports just 80 new COVID cases, bringing statewide total to 82,591
Kolohe, the monk seal, rests on an Oahu beach before his transport.
Monk seal suffering potentially deadly cat-borne disease transported to Hawaii Island
HNN FILE
3rd maternal death in Hawaii hits close to home for physicians who are also moms