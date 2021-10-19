OIA football back in action for first time in almost two years

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Oahu Interscholastic Association football season is underway, returning to the gridiron for the first time in nearly two years.

Opening weekend in the OIA consisted of six games between Friday and Saturday.

Kicking things off was a primetime match up with Kapolei and Kahuku, the Red Raiders coming out strong in the second city with a 41-7 win over the Hurricanes.

Red Raider quarterback Jason Mariteragi completed 15 of his 20 passes with three touchdowns, while the defense came up with three interceptions.

Next up, the Trojans of Mililani also getting a blowout win over Waianae, 49-6 at John Kauinana Stadium.

Quarterback Kini McMillan making his debut in the Brown and Golf threw for 150 yards and three TDs.

Rounding out Friday night’s opening slate of games were Campbell-Farrington, the Sabers handling the Governors 38-6 and Pearl City-Kalaheo, the Chargers besting the Mustangs 42-7.

Saturday only had two games slated, after Kaimuki had to forfeit their opener against Radford.

Starting off with Waialua and McKinley, former Punahou head coach Kale Ane making his debut as the Tigers’ new front man, spoiled by the Bulldogs kicker Lasse Stolton who made a 26-yard field goal in the final seconds of the game to secure the 15-13 victory.

Wrapping up the opening weekend of OIA action was Kaiser and Kalani, the Cougars coming out on top thanks in part to a 66-yard interception for a touchdown in the first quarter — final score, 28-6.

The OIA continues their season this weekend, while the neighbor island leagues kick their seasons and the ILH wraps up their regular season.

