Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Maui’s mayor exposed to COVID during meeting with group opposed to restrictions

HNN FILE
HNN FILE(Hawaii Department of Health)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:15 PM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui Mayor Mike Victorino was exposed to COVID after meeting with residents opposed to COVID restrictions, and subsequently tested negative.

Officials said two of the three people he met with later tested positive for COVID.

He learned of the exposure through a social media post late Saturday, Maui County said.

“I am disappointed that no one reached out to my office to immediately let me know of the positive test,” Victorino said, in a news release.

“That was irresponsible, and could result in the spread of the disease by myself and several executive staff members. We only found out about the exposure because of a social media post.”

The mayor is fully vaccinated. The three unvaccinated residents he met with sought an in-person meeting to advocate for a town hall style public meeting with others opposed to COVID restrictions, Maui County said.

Before the meeting, all three tested negative for COVID.

But one person later started experiencing symptoms and tested positive on Friday. A second person also subsequently tested positive.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's the second time the racks were destroyed by fire. The last time it happened: Feb. 2020.
HPD yet to release surveillance video of possible Waikiki surfboard rack arsonist
KPD is asking for the public’s help with locating 23-year-old Samuel Martinez.
Months after hiker from Nebraska disappeared on Kauai, new evidence is found
Police are searching for 56-year-old Joddielynn Taylor of Koloa.
Kauai police locate body believed to be missing 56-year-old Koloa woman
Scene of the crash near Kahauiki Village along Nimitz Highway.
Man killed after driver veers off road along Nimitz Highway
Surge testing - file image
6 new COVID deaths reported, 144 new infections statewide

Latest News

A Halloween tradition is returning to KOA Theater after a pause due to the pandemic.
However you spend Halloween, DOH wants you to do it safely
HNN FILE
ACLU: 10-year-old girl was arrested at school for drawing a picture that upset a parent
CJ Perez made history as the first American woman to race in the global sailing championship....
At just 18, this Hawaii sailor is securing her spot in catamaran racing history
It's the second time the racks were destroyed by fire. The last time it happened: Feb. 2020.
HPD yet to release surveillance video of possible Waikiki surfboard rack arsonist