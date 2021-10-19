Maui’s mayor exposed to COVID during meeting with group opposed to restrictions

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui Mayor Mike Victorino was exposed to COVID after meeting with residents opposed to COVID restrictions, and subsequently tested negative.

Officials said two of the three people he met with later tested positive for COVID.

He learned of the exposure through a social media post late Saturday, Maui County said.

“I am disappointed that no one reached out to my office to immediately let me know of the positive test,” Victorino said, in a news release.

“That was irresponsible, and could result in the spread of the disease by myself and several executive staff members. We only found out about the exposure because of a social media post.”

The mayor is fully vaccinated. The three unvaccinated residents he met with sought an in-person meeting to advocate for a town hall style public meeting with others opposed to COVID restrictions, Maui County said.

Before the meeting, all three tested negative for COVID.

But one person later started experiencing symptoms and tested positive on Friday. A second person also subsequently tested positive.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.