Man cited owns up to illegal use of lay net off an Oahu shore

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Conservation officers cited a Honolulu man Saturday night for illegal use of a lay net off an Oahu shoreline.

The DLNR said DOCARE officers responded to an anonymous call about several men laying a net off Wailupe Beach Park in the Aina Haina area.

Conservation officers watched as the group of men sat at a picnic table with a fishing spear and a dive flag. Eventually, two of the men in wet suits went toward the water to retrieve the lay net.

When officers spoke with the men, they said the net was purchased and registered the week prior. They also told officers that despite reading through the rule book, they felt it wasn’t clear but they took a chance on putting it out anyway.

DLNR officials say the use of lay nets at night along almost all of Oahu’s southern shore is illegal.

The men were seen using the net overnight Saturday at Wailupe Beach Park (DLNR)

One man, 46-year-old Gemilo Padsing of Honolulu, told officers he took full responsibility for the illegal use of his new net. He was eventually cited for the petty misdemeanors and is set to appear in court in January.

While the net was in the water, DLNR said the men caught several weke (goat fish), which were cleaned and grilled at the park. Two other legal-sized weke were returned.

