Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Man cited owns up to illegal use of lay net off an Oahu shore

By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 3:23 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Conservation officers cited a Honolulu man Saturday night for illegal use of a lay net off an Oahu shoreline.

The DLNR said DOCARE officers responded to an anonymous call about several men laying a net off Wailupe Beach Park in the Aina Haina area.

Conservation officers watched as the group of men sat at a picnic table with a fishing spear and a dive flag. Eventually, two of the men in wet suits went toward the water to retrieve the lay net.

When officers spoke with the men, they said the net was purchased and registered the week prior. They also told officers that despite reading through the rule book, they felt it wasn’t clear but they took a chance on putting it out anyway.

DLNR officials say the use of lay nets at night along almost all of Oahu’s southern shore is illegal.

The men were seen using the net overnight Saturday at Wailupe Beach Park
The men were seen using the net overnight Saturday at Wailupe Beach Park(DLNR)

One man, 46-year-old Gemilo Padsing of Honolulu, told officers he took full responsibility for the illegal use of his new net. He was eventually cited for the petty misdemeanors and is set to appear in court in January.

While the net was in the water, DLNR said the men caught several weke (goat fish), which were cleaned and grilled at the park. Two other legal-sized weke were returned.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene from the fire around 11:15 a.m. Sunday.
Investigation continues into blaze that destroyed surf racks near historic Waikiki hotel
KPD is asking for the public’s help with locating 23-year-old Samuel Martinez.
Months after hiker from Nebraska disappeared on Kauai, new evidence is found
Police are searching for 56-year-old Joddielynn Taylor of Koloa.
Kauai police locate body believed to be missing 56-year-old Koloa woman
Scene of the crash near Kahauiki Village along Nimitz Highway.
Man killed after driver veers off road along Nimitz Highway
Surge testing - file image
6 new COVID deaths reported, 144 new infections statewide

Latest News

Families now have another option for some Fall fun in Leeward Oahu.
Aloun Farms opens pumpkin harvest, drive-thru market in Kapolei
Former Hawaii quarterback and head coach Nick Rolovich, during a practice as head coach at...
Former UH football coach Nick Rolovich fired from WSU for failing to comply with vaccine mandate
CJ Perez made history as the first American woman to race in the global sailing championship....
At just 18, this Hawaii sailor is securing her spot in catamaran racing history
Hawaii Schools File Image
Laptops, projectors stolen from Hawaii Island school in overnight burglary