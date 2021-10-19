Tributes
Larry Millete, husband of former Hawaii woman, arrested, accused of murder

Emotional family members embrace Wednesday following a news conference announcing the arrest of...
Emotional family members embrace Wednesday following a news conference announcing the arrest of Larry Millete, May's husband.(HNN Affiliate)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 1:15 PM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The husband of a former Hawaii woman reported missing in California has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Chula Vista police and prosecutors announced the arrest of Larry Millete Tuesday. Prosecutors say he was responsible for allegedly killing May “Maya” Millette, a mother of three who was last seen at her San Diego home on Jan. 7 of this year.

Family members were present at the news conference Tuesday where May’s sister said through tears, “This is still not the end. We’re still asking the public, please help us bring my sister home. I just want to see my sister. We just want her to come home to us.”

Details are developing. This story will be updated.

