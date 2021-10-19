Tributes
Laptops, projectors stolen from Hawaii Island school in overnight burglary

Hawaii Schools File Image
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 2:22 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are seeking tips in a burglary at a school in upper Puna.

Police say the suspects broke in to the Volcano-area campus sometime between 7 p.m. Sunday night and 5 a.m. Monday morning.

The thieves pried open a classroom door and took 11 laptops, and two video projectors valued at more than $4,300.

Investigators said it appeared the person or people responsible knew the layout of the campus as they also tried to pry open a storage trailer, but was unsuccessful.

Police ask anyone with information on the crime to call Officer Dwight Walker III at (808) 965-2716, or call the department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who call the CrimeStoppers program can remain anonymous, and may be eligible for a $1,000 reward. They can be reached at (808) 961-8300.

