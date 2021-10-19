Tributes
Kauai man who was found guilty in ‘heinous’ murder of former landlord is sentenced

By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 1:50 PM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 65-year-old Kauai man has been sentenced to life behind bars without the possibility of parole for the brutal killing of his landlord, a retired school teacher.

A jury found Peter Grewer, of Omao, guilty of murder in May.

Grewer fatally stabbed his landlord Joellen Hartman in June 2018.

She was found dead with 17 stab wounds shortly after she evicted Grewer from her rental property.

Acting Kauai Prosecutor Rebecca Like said the community should “rest easier knowing that this dangerous individual will never walk the streets again.

“Mahalo to the investigative team at the Kauai Police Department who worked tirelessly collecting and analyzing evidence in this gruesome, heinous murder,” she said, in a news release.

“Our hearts are with the family and friends of Joellen Hartman today.”

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

