However you spend Halloween, DOH wants you to do it safely

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trick-or-treating? Giving out candy? Whatever your plans are, the Hawaii Department of Health is offering tips to make your Halloween a safe one.

This year, health officials said families can and should celebrate safely. Rules for trick-or-treating this year varies from island to island. Click here to read more: Get your costume ready! Most Hawaii mayors give trick-or-treating the green light

“Celebrating Halloween is a special event for families, and it is possible to take steps to celebrate safely. Outdoor gatherings are safer, and consistent handwashing and mask wearing are recommended,” said Director of Health Dr. Elizabeth Char. “All children 12 and older are eligible to be vaccinated and that is really the best way to keep our children safe during Halloween and the upcoming holidays.”

Tips from the DOH include:

Incorporating a cloth or surgical mask into your costume that covers both your nose and your mouth. DOH says a costume mask is not a suitable substitute. Choose bright colors and flame-retardant materials. Add reflective tape to costumes or treat bags if families plan to be out after dark.

Set up low contact, pre-packaged treats for trick-or-treaters.

Outdoors is safer than indoors. Trick-or-treat in small groups outdoors or enjoy other outdoors activities. Avoid crowded indoor parties.

Stay home if you are feeling sick, even if you are experiencing mild symptoms.

Wash your hands before eating candy. Parents should examine treats before consumption.

DOH also encouraged children ages 12 and older should get a COVID vaccine, while everyone six months and older should get a flu shot.

