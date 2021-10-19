Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Plans stall for Hawaii’s first eco-friendly cemetery on Maui

Rev. Bodhi Be, Executive Director of Doorway Into Light.
Rev. Bodhi Be, Executive Director of Doorway Into Light.(Hawaii News Now)
By Chelsea Davis
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 7:36 PM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAIKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A setback in an effort to create Hawaii’s first eco-friendly cemetery isn’t stopping Reverend Bodhi Be.

Be was eager to buy property with a very generous donation last year, but the offer fell through.

“It was proposed to us that someone would match up to $1 million in donations,” said Be. “Then that person had to use that money elsewhere. So that was a very sad time for us.”

Be is the Executive Director of Doorway Into Light, a non-profit organization aimed to educate the dying and their families about death.

“Many people are grieving right now. Not only because somebody close to them has died. But just because of the conditions of the world,” Be said.

His organization also operates the only non-profit, certified, green funeral home in the state.

“A lot of what we do is by donation,” he said.

His shop in Haiku, The Death Store, offers handcrafted caskets and urns made from biodegradable materials like wood, gourds, even newspaper.

Be said it is important to him to offer affordable eco-friendly options for grieving families.

So far, he has raised $135,000 for his vision for Hawaii’s green cemetery.

‘There is no embalming, no heavy metals, no concrete grave liners, no plastic grave liners,” said Be. “It would be the first natural green burial ground in Hawaii and the first burial ground in Hawai’i where one could have a tree planted over one’s grave.”

The land he was eyeing has since been sold, but he hopes another door will open for him.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's the second time the racks were destroyed by fire. The last time it happened: Feb. 2020.
Hunt for arsonist continues after Waikiki blaze that destroyed hundreds of surfboards, damaged buildings
KPD is asking for the public’s help with locating 23-year-old Samuel Martinez.
Months after hiker from Nebraska disappeared on Kauai, new evidence is found
Police are searching for 56-year-old Joddielynn Taylor of Koloa.
Kauai police locate body believed to be missing 56-year-old Koloa woman
Scene of the crash near Kahauiki Village along Nimitz Highway.
Man killed after driver veers off road along Nimitz Highway
Surge testing - file image
6 new COVID deaths reported, 144 new infections statewide

Latest News

Those behind the idea hope an alternative will soon emerge.
Hawaii's first eco-friendly cemetery on Maui runs into a setback
An HPD commander at the center of multiple complaints remains in power as calls to remove him...
State Senator, HPD Interim Chief at odds over the status of embattled commander
Monday forecast
Forecast: Breezy trade winds transition to slower winds in the coming days
After failing a recent inspection, the restaurant was issued a red "CLOSED" placard.
Rodent, roach infestation leads to red placard for Indian cuisine eatery in Kailua-Kona