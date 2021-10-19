Tributes
Hawaii reports just 80 new COVID cases, bringing statewide total to 82,591

File photo of a testing lab in Hawaii.
File photo of a testing lab in Hawaii.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 9:02 AM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Tuesday reported just 80 new COVID-19 infections and no additional fatalities.

The new cases bring the statewide total number of infections since the pandemic began to 82,591.

With no new fatalities, the death toll stands at 876.

Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 1,968 cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Tuesday:

  • 42 were on Oahu
  • 6 on Hawaii Island
  • 14 on Maui
  • 2 on Kauai

There were also 16 residents diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions. That information is now only issued weekly.

Some 70.4% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 78.8% has received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

