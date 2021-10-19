Hawaii News Now Livestream Schedule

Tributes
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Live video from Hawaii News Now is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When we’re not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of our most-recent newscast. Internet Explorer users, please note that compatibility mode may disable display of the live player and that you should disable compatibility mode if you do not see the livestream player. Click here to watch live!

LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE (All times listed in HST):

Monday-Friday: 4:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. | 12 p.m. to 12:25 p.m. | 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. | 9 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. | 10 p.m. to 10:35 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday: 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. | 9 p.m. to 9:30 pm | 10 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Missed our most recent newscast? Don’t worry. With the Hawaii News Now streaming app, our newscast now starts when you’re ready to turn on the TV.

With the new Hawaii News Now streaming app ― now available on Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV ― you can livestream every single Hawaii News Now newscast for free, without a cable subscription.

Click here to learn more about how to download the Hawaii News Now streaming app.

