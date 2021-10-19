Forecast: Light winds move in with spotty showers

Tributes
By Guy Hagi
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 3:28 AM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A drier, more stable airmass is expected over the islands through mid week along with weakening trade winds. Trades are expected to strengthen again late in the week. Clouds and showers associated with an old front will reach Kauai about Thursday and possibly Oahu Thursday night or Friday, but showers should decrease over the weekend.

Weakened trades equates to lower east facing shore surf through the middle of the week. A series of north swells will move through the coastal waters this week. A small pulse that arrived Monday will be reinforced by a slightly larger north-northwest swell Tuesday night through Wednesday. A larger north swell follows Thursday night and Friday that will likely drive late week north facing shore surf to High

Surf Advisory levels.

