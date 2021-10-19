Tributes
Forecast: Light winds move in with spotty showers

Tuesday forecast
Tuesday forecast
By Guy Hagi
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:29 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A drier, more stable airmass is expected over the islands through mid-week along with weakening trade winds.

Trades are expected to strengthen again late in the week.

Clouds and showers associated with an old front will reach Kauai about Thursday and possibly Oahu Thursday night or Friday, but showers should decrease over the weekend.

A small, long-period west-northwest swell will peak Tuesday through early Wednesday.

A series of small south swells can be expected through Thursday. A larger, long-period south swell is expected to fill in by Friday and peak Saturday.

Easterly trade winds will continue to produce short period choppy surf along east-facing shores through Wednesday.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

