Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Facebook paying millions to settle federal suit alleging discrimination against US workers

FILE - In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the...
FILE - In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square. Facebook is paying a $4.75 million fine and up to $9.5 million to eligible victims in a settlement announced Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, to resolve the Justice Department’s allegations that it discriminated against U.S. workers in favor of foreigners with special visas to fill high-paying jobs.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By MARCY GORDON
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 7:23 AM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facebook is paying a $4.75 million fine and up to $9.5 million to eligible victims to resolve the Justice Department’s allegations that it discriminated against U.S. workers in favor of foreigners with special visas to fill high-paying jobs.

Facebook also agreed in the settlement announced Tuesday to train its employees in anti-discrimination rules and to conduct more widespread advertising and recruitment for job opportunities in its permanent labor certification program.

The department’s civil rights division said Facebook “routinely refused” to recruit, consider or hire U.S. workers, a group that includes U.S. citizens and nationals, asylees, refugees and lawful permanent residents, for positions it had reserved for temporary visa holders. Facebook sponsored the visa holders for “green cards” authorizing them to work permanently.

It is the largest civil penalty and backpay award ever recovered by the civil rights division in the 35-year history of enforcing anti-discrimination rules under the Immigration and Nationality Act, officials said.

“Facebook is not above the law and must comply with our nation’s civil rights laws,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke told reporters in a telephone conference.

The lawsuit was filed against Facebook last December by the Justice Department.

Facebook also agreed in a separate settlement with the Labor Department to expand its recruitment for U.S. workers and to be subject to ongoing audits to ensure compliance.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's the second time the racks were destroyed by fire. The last time it happened: Feb. 2020.
Hunt for arsonist continues after Waikiki blaze that destroyed hundreds of surfboards, damaged buildings
HNN FILE
ACLU: 10-year-old girl was arrested at school for drawing a picture that upset a parent
Former Hawaii quarterback and head coach Nick Rolovich, during a practice as head coach at...
Former UH football coach Nick Rolovich fired from WSU for failing to comply with vaccine mandate
HNN FILE
3rd maternal death in Hawaii hits close to home for physicians who are also moms
After failing a recent inspection, the restaurant was issued a red "CLOSED" placard.
Rodent, roach infestation leads to red placard for Hawaii Island eatery

Latest News

FILE - In this April 12, 2010 file photo, Oleg Deripaska attends a news conference in Hong Kong.
FBI at Russian oligarch’s home for ‘law enforcement’ action
Once-prominent attorney Alex Murdaugh is in jail on theft charges.
Alex Murdaugh is denied bond on $3 million theft charges
Customers worked together to get Lisa Bateman a car so she can drive to work.
Customers surprise fast food employee who walks to work with a car
FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 file photo, Kim M. Smith, leader of the Utah Deaf Hospital...
US regulators lay out plan for over-the-counter hearing aids