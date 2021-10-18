Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

‘We’re in a crisis’: Pandemic puts new strain on mental health services in Hawaii

By Jolanie Martinez
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 9:06 PM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The pandemic has driven up demand for behavioral health services, but a lack of resources is making matters worse, experts and families say.

Eileen Lau-James cares for her husband, Clayton, who suffers from severe mental illness. His most recent psychotic episode was last week during a family outing.

Study finds cases of anxiety, depression rose among Hawaii residents in 2020

“We were camping on North Shore, and he was scary, he was yelling,” said Lau-James.

She said she successfully petitioned to have her husband admitted to a hospital, but they encountered an issue. “He was taken into Queen’s Medical Center’s ER,” said Lau-James.

“There were not enough inpatient psychiatric beds, there was not an open bed on island.”

Lau-James said they had to wait in the emergency room for two days until a bed opened up.

A spokesperson for the Queen’s Health System says they have 33 adult beds for psychiatric care and added that it has been very busy.

“Since the pandemic hit, it’s even harder to get hospitalization for your mentally ill family members that are a threat to your family to themselves and to society,” said Lau James.

Lau-James is on the Hawaii State Council for Mental Health.

She continues to advocate for the prioritization of resources towards mental health care.

“When your loved one gets sick, you need to drop everyone to make sure you can handle and take care of everything that that needs to be taken care of and so it’s a huge burden,” said Lau-James. “It starts with lack of mental health care, COVID-19 has made it worse, increases the episodes.”

Richard Ries, a psychologist, works with individuals suffering from trauma and suicidal thoughts.

He agrees with Lau-James.

“There should be more psychotherapy happening something that helps someone feel like a human being is there to meet them in a time of despair,” said Ries.

Ries says prioritizing mental health care would benefit the whole society.

“We will have a lot less crime, a lot less violence, a lot substance abuse and a lot less neglect of children,” said Ries.

Added Lau-James: “It has this exponential ballooning effect where everyone is starting to see it. It’s becoming very obvious we’re in a crisis.”

If you need help, call the Hawaii Cares Line at 808-832-3100.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene from the fire around 11:15 a.m. Sunday.
Surf racks destroyed in two-alarm Waikiki blaze next to historic hotel
KPD is asking for the public’s help with locating 23-year-old Samuel Martinez.
Months after hiker from Nebraska disappeared on Kauai, new evidence is found
A powerful explosion rocked a home early Thursday morning in Pacific Palisades causing a car to...
Suspect wanted after powerful explosion rocks Oahu home
Scene of the crash near Kahauiki Village along Nimitz Highway.
Man killed after driver veers off road along Nimitz Highway
Surge testing - file image
6 new COVID deaths reported, 144 new infections statewide

Latest News

No reservations are required and there is no entry fee, but prices of the pumpkins themselves...
Aloun Farms opens pumpkin harvest, drive-thru market in Kapolei
The demand is making matters worse for one family trying to get help for their loved one.
Local demand for behavioral, mental health services are up as a result of the pandemic
It's the second time the racks were destroyed by fire. The last time it happened: Feb. 2020.
Surf racks destroyed in two-alarm Waikiki blaze next to historic hotel
The fire Saturday caused $123,000 in damage to the structure.
Family aided by Red Cross volunteers after fire damages Kahului home