Report: WSU’s Rolovich fired for failing to comply with state’s vaccine mandate

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former University of Hawaii football coach Nick Rolovich has reportedly been relieved of his duties as head football coach at Washington State for failing to comply with a vaccine mandate for state employees that was scheduled to go into effect on Tuesday, according to local media reports.

News of Rolovich’s ouster as head coach was first reported early Monday afternoon by The Oregonian, and a meeting between WSU athletics director Pat Chun and the rest of the Cougar football team was scheduled for later in the day, according to other local media reports.

Nick Rolovich has been terminated by Washington State, per a university source.



Terminated for cause, along with the other unvaccinated WSU assistants. — John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) October 18, 2021

Rolovich had applied for a religious exemption to the vaccine mandate. All exemption requests were presented to a “blinded” committee that processed them without knowing the names of the applicants whose requests they were reviewing.

The team has not yet confirmed Rolovich’s departure, and it’s not yet known for sure whether any of the other coaches on Rolovich’s staff have also been let go ― but the same Oregonian report of his firing indicated that the school’s unvaccinated assistants had also been let go.

Rolovich has not publicly discussed the vaccine status of any of his assistants, but several of them ― including former Hawaii assistant coaches Craig Stutzmann, Mark Weber and Ricky Logo ― were seen wearing masks on the sideline of Saturday’s 34-31 victory against Stanford.

Coaches who have been vaccinated are not required to wear masks on the sidelines, according to Spokesman-Review reporter Theo Lawson, though their choice to do so is not necessarily an indication that they are unvaccinated.

Rolovich, who also played quarterback for Hawaii during the early days of June Jones’ tenure in Manoa, began making waves with his refusal to receive a COVID-19 vaccine back in July, when he was the only Pac-12 football coach forced to attend the league’s media day remotely.

The league had previously instituted a policy where anyone attending the event, including school personnel and media members, would be required to have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I have elected not to receive a COVID-19 vaccine for reasons which will remain private,” Rolovich said in a statement over the summer. “While I have made my own decision, I respect that every individual ― including our coaches, staff and student-athletes ― can make his or her own decision regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. I will not comment further on my decision.”

He has mostly stayed true to that promise, consistently declining to elaborate further when asked by reporters about his vaccine stance or his vaccination status.

On Saturday, after the Cougars win against Stanford in what would be his 11th and final appearance with Washington State, Rolovich told reporters that he was still waiting to find out about his exemption request.

“I don’t think this is in my hands,” Rolovich said Saturday night.

His remarks to reporters came just minutes after he received a victory Gatorade bath from his players, who knew there was a chance Saturday would be their final game with Rolovich on the sideline.

Will these be the last images we have of @NickRolovich as Head Coach of @WSUCougarFB? Still no update this morning on the vaccine exemption status or subsequent accommodations pic.twitter.com/2D8o7jB0bO — Alex Crescenti (@AlexKXLY) October 18, 2021

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.