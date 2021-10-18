Tributes
New free legal clinic to assist people with clemency requests, compassionate release

The William S. Richardson School of Law on the campus of the University of Hawaii at Manoa.
The William S. Richardson School of Law on the campus of the University of Hawaii at Manoa.(University of Hawaii. (custom credit))
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:47 AM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The UH-Manoa School of Law will launch a new pilot clinic in 2022 aimed at helping formerly or currently incarcerated people who believe they have been unfairly sentenced.

The Beyond Guilt Hawaii clinic is accepting applications for those interested in having their cases reviewed.

Legal services offered through the clinic will be free.

The clinic is being started by Hawaii Innocence Project Co-Director Kenneth Lawson and Associate Director Jennifer Brown. It’s modeled after a similar clinic at the Ohio Justice and Policy Center.

Beyond Guilt Hawaii will assist people with: pardons and commutations of life sentences, compassionate release, drug offenses, record clearing and sealing, and parole petitions and hearings.

