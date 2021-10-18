New free legal clinic to assist people with clemency requests, compassionate release

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The UH-Manoa School of Law will launch a new pilot clinic in 2022 aimed at helping formerly or currently incarcerated people who believe they have been unfairly sentenced.

The Beyond Guilt Hawaii clinic is accepting applications for those interested in having their cases reviewed.

Legal services offered through the clinic will be free.

The clinic is being started by Hawaii Innocence Project Co-Director Kenneth Lawson and Associate Director Jennifer Brown. It’s modeled after a similar clinic at the Ohio Justice and Policy Center.

Beyond Guilt Hawaii will assist people with: pardons and commutations of life sentences, compassionate release, drug offenses, record clearing and sealing, and parole petitions and hearings.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.