Hawaii sees 117 new COVID cases, 4 more deaths

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Monday reported 117 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total number of infections since the pandemic began to 82,511.

The state also said there were four additional coronavirus-related deaths. The new fatalities bring the state’s death toll to 876.

Over the last 14 days, the state says there have been 1,991 cases detected.

Of the new infections reported Monday:

54 were on Oahu

29 on Hawaii Island

13 on Maui

13 on Kauai

There were also eight residents diagnosed out of state.

The state is no longer issuing details daily on where COVID deaths occurred, their age ranges, and whether those who died had underlying conditions. That information is now only issued weekly.

Some 70.2% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 78.5% has received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

