Hawaii Land Trust secures federal grant to support purchase of 640 acres on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Land Trust is moving closer toward its goal of raising $20 million to purchase more than 640 acres on Hawaii Island for conservation.

The trust recently received $4 million from the U.S. Fish and Wild Service to support the purchase.

The lands sought for preservation — at Mahukona on the Kohala Coast — are a historic center for traditional navigation, and the home of a unique habitat and ancient cultural sites.

The group is working with the Kohala community on the conservation project, which would preserve the lands for cultural site protection and community education.

“We’re honored to be afforded the privilege of forming a private-public partnership to ensure the continued stewardship, conservation, cultural preservation, and community access of Māhukona for generations to come,” said Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth.

