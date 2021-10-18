Forecast: Lighter winds on the way

Tributes
By Guy Hagi
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 3:24 AM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The breezy trade winds will continue to transport low clouds and brief showers across windward and mauka areas through early Monday morning. The high clouds will likely begin to decrease in coverage Monday as an upper-level low west of the state moves away. The background flow is forecast to be weak enough Tuesday and Wednesday to allow an alternating pattern of local afternoon sea breeze and nighttime land breeze circulations to develop. This may allow clouds and isolated showers to form over some interior and leeward sections of the island chain each afternoon. The trade winds may strengthen later this week.

East side surf will be at moderate heights, but becoming lower Tuesday and Wednesday. We are expecting a series of north-northwest to north swells this week, with the first of three due in on Monday. This small to moderate pulse will be reinforced by a slightly larger north- northwest swell Tuesday night through Wednesday. A bigger north swell follows in on Friday with possible advisory level wave heights.

