Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

ESPN announcer Dick Vitale reveals second cancer diagnosis in 3 months

Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before an NCAA college basketball game in the West Coast...
Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before an NCAA college basketball game in the West Coast Conference men's tournament Monday, March 9, 2020, in Las Vegas.(Isaac Brekken | AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
By Travis Leder
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:22 AM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Longtime ESPN college basketball color commentator Dick Vitale has announced he is battling cancer once again after a recent diagnosis.

Vitale, 82, said doctors confirmed he has lymphoma.

The former basketball coach announced in August that he had melanoma, and he underwent multiple surgeries to clear the cancer before the unrelated diagnosis.

“Thanks so much to all of you for your prayers and support as I plan on fighting with all my heart to win this battle,” Vitale tweeted on Monday. “Please know I appreciate so much that you care.”

Vitale said he would treat the lymphoma with steroids and six months of chemotherapy.

Experts told Vitale there is a 90% cure rate, and he can continue to work for ESPN around his treatment schedule.

“If you see me, please just give me a fist bump and say a prayer that I can return from being 82 years old to acting like I’m 12,” Vitale wrote in an ESPN news release.

Vitale has been with ESPN since the company’s first year on air in 1979 and is known for his enthusiastic commentary and catchphrases. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2008.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene from the fire around 11:15 a.m. Sunday.
Investigation continues into blaze that destroyed surf racks near historic Waikiki hotel
KPD is asking for the public’s help with locating 23-year-old Samuel Martinez.
Months after hiker from Nebraska disappeared on Kauai, new evidence is found
Police are searching for 56-year-old Joddielynn Taylor of Koloa.
Kauai police locate body believed to be missing 56-year-old Koloa woman
Scene of the crash near Kahauiki Village along Nimitz Highway.
Man killed after driver veers off road along Nimitz Highway
Surge testing - file image
6 new COVID deaths reported, 144 new infections statewide

Latest News

FILE - In this July 11, 2021, file photo former President Donald Trump speaks at the...
Trump files lawsuit to block release of Jan. 6 documents
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Scene from the fire around 11:15 a.m. Sunday.
Investigation continues into blaze that destroyed surf racks near historic Waikiki hotel
In this photo provided by the Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russian Foreign Minister...
Russia suspends its mission at NATO, shuts alliance’s office
Lawyer Benjamin Dictor, right, speaks to reporters after helping to depose former President...
Trump questioned in lawsuit over 2015 protester crackdown