Drier conditions, lighter trades to start the work week

By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 4:14 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Trade winds will decrease and a drier weather pattern will return over the islands Monday into the middle of the week. Winds will become light enough for afternoon sea breezes to form starting Tuesday, which could trigger brief showers for leeward and interior sections of the islands.

High pressure is forecast to rebuild Thursday, with the returning trades pushing clouds and showers along a remnant frontal boundary toward the state. The forecast models don’t agree yet on whether this moisture will actually reach the islands, so stay tuned.

At the beach, surf will diminish on east shores as the trade winds weaken. A series of north and northwest swells will be rolling in during the week, with a large swell Friday that could result in a high surf advisory (15 feet plus) for north shores. Surf along south shores will remain small all week.

For mariners, a small craft advisory will remain posted until 6 a.m. Monday for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island.

