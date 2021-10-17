Rainbow Wahine volleyball sweeps Cal Poly in Manoa
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 5:22 PM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team continued their impressive tear of the Big West Conference with a sweep of Cal Poly Friday evening.
The Rainbow Wahine moved to an unblemished 7-0 in Big West play after sweeping the Mustangs 25-19, 25-19, 25-22 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
Hawaii’s Amber Igiede tallied a game-high 13 kills for the home team, while senior Brooke Van Sickle got a double-double with 10 kills and 10 assists.
The Wahine have a quick turnaround to take on Cal State Bakersfield on Saturday night.
First serve is set for 7:00 p.m. HST on Spectrum OC16.
