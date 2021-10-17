Tributes
Rainbow Wahine stay undefeated in Big West Conference with sweep of Cal State Bakersfield

(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 9:18 PM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Wahine volleyball team continued their domination of the Big West Conference with a sweep over Cal State Bakersfield on Saturday night in Manoa.

The Bows move to an undefeated 8-0 record in the Big West after sweeping the Roadrunners 25-18, 25-10, 25-18 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Senior Brooke Van Sickle put on another monster night for the Wahine, snagging another double-double on the weekend with 10 kills and 13 Digs, while Amber Igiede accounted for 10 kills of her own and four blocks in the middle.

Up next, the Rainbow Wahine head to the mainland to face UC Santa Barbara next Friday — first serve is set for 4:00 p.m. HST.

