More clouds and passing showers for Sunday

By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 4:09 PM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Clouds will increase through Sunday, with partly to mostly cloudy skies across the state. Breezy trade winds will continue to bring passing showers for windward and mauka areas, but an upper level disturbance to the northwest will bring cloudier skies and more of those showers to Kauai, where brief downpours will also be possible. Drier weather with lighter winds are expected to return for the first half of the new week.

Looking ahead a bit, a ridge of high pressure will move closer to the state starting Monday, with the resulting lighter winds bringing the chance of afternoon sea breezes over leeward areas by Tuesday. Starting Thursday, trade winds should return, while moisture from an old frontal boundary could bring some enhanced trade wind showers.

In surf, waves along east shores will remain rough and choppy Sunday, then start to decline as the trade winds decrease. A small, medium-period north-northwest swell will bring some small waves to north shores, with some exposed west shores getting a little swell wrap. Background swells will keep very small surf going for south shores.

For mariners, a small craft advisory remains posted Sunday for coastal waters around Maui County and the Big Island.

