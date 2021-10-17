Tributes
Man killed after driver veers off road along Nimitz Highway

Scene of the crash near Kahauiki Village along Nimitz Highway.
Scene of the crash near Kahauiki Village along Nimitz Highway.(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 5:12 PM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man, possibly in his 30s, was killed Saturday after being hit by a car along Nimitz Highway.

Honolulu police said the 26-year-old driver of the 2009 Nissan 370z was heading east on Nimitz Highway when around 1 p.m., he lost control and veered onto the right right shoulder.

He then struck a pedestrian near Kahauiki Village, and the vehicle ended up just behind the highway guardrails.

EMS said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver was taken to a hospital with pain in his back and lower body. The driver was listed in serious condition.

Speed appears to be a factor, according to HPD, but it is unknown if drugs and alcohol were also factors.

This marks Honolulu’s 35th traffic fatality so far of 2021, compared to 39 deaths this time last year. This crash is the 12th pedestrian-related death.

The investigation is ongoing. The victim hasn’t yet been identified.

