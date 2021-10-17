Large fire in Waikiki sends plume of thick black smoke billowing; HFD on scene

WAIKIKI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters are working to put out a large fire in Waikiki Sunday.

Thick black smoke was seen from miles around Honolulu as crews rushed to an area near the Moana hotel on Kalakaua Avenue.

The fire was reported just before 11:15 a.m. Police shut down a portion of Kalakaua Avenue at the Kaiulani Avenue intersection.

So far there are no reports of any injuries. Fire crews remain on scene.

This is a breaking story. Details are developing.

