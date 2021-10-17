Tributes
Large fire in Waikiki sends plume of thick black smoke billowing; HFD on scene

A massive plume of thick black smoke rose from an area near the Moana Hotel Sunday.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 11:31 AM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WAIKIKI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters are working to put out a large fire in Waikiki Sunday.

Thick black smoke was seen from miles around Honolulu as crews rushed to an area near the Moana hotel on Kalakaua Avenue.

The fire was reported just before 11:15 a.m. Police shut down a portion of Kalakaua Avenue at the Kaiulani Avenue intersection.

So far there are no reports of any injuries. Fire crews remain on scene.

This is a breaking story. Details are developing.

