Kauai police locate body believed to missing 56-year-old Koloa woman

POIPU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai police say the search for a missing woman on the Garden Isle has ended with a tragic discovery.

On Sunday, KPD reported a body, believed to be that of missing 56-year-old Koloa resident Joddielynn Taylor, was found in an area with thick brush in Poipu on the island’s south side.

In an emailed statement, KPD said, “A body in an advanced stage of decomposition was found and reported by members of the public in an area with thick brush in Poʿipū. The cause of death is unknown and an autopsy report is pending. We are unable to provide further information at this time due to an ongoing investigation.”

The also department thanked the public for their efforts in searching for Taylor.

She was reported missing on Oct. 9. Prior to that, she was last seen at her home on the 6th, and again a day later at the Koloa Big Save. Her vehicle was also previously recovered last week in the Poipu area.

Police haven’t said if foul play is suspected, or exactly where her body was found.

This story may be updated.

