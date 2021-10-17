Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Kauai police locate body believed to missing 56-year-old Koloa woman

Police are searching for 56-year-old Joddielynn Taylor of Koloa.
Police are searching for 56-year-old Joddielynn Taylor of Koloa.(KPD)
By Dillon Ancheta
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 11:10 AM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POIPU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai police say the search for a missing woman on the Garden Isle has ended with a tragic discovery.

On Sunday, KPD reported a body, believed to be that of missing 56-year-old Koloa resident Joddielynn Taylor, was found in an area with thick brush in Poipu on the island’s south side.

In an emailed statement, KPD said, “A body in an advanced stage of decomposition was found and reported by members of the public in an area with thick brush in Poʿipū. The cause of death is unknown and an autopsy report is pending. We are unable to provide further information at this time due to an ongoing investigation.”

The also department thanked the public for their efforts in searching for Taylor.

She was reported missing on Oct. 9. Prior to that, she was last seen at her home on the 6th, and again a day later at the Koloa Big Save. Her vehicle was also previously recovered last week in the Poipu area.

Police haven’t said if foul play is suspected, or exactly where her body was found.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPD is asking for the public’s help with locating 23-year-old Samuel Martinez.
Months after hiker from Nebraska disappeared on Kauai, new evidence is found
A powerful explosion rocked a home early Thursday morning in Pacific Palisades causing a car to...
Suspect wanted after powerful explosion rocks Oahu home
Scene of the crash near Kahauiki Village along Nimitz Highway.
Man killed after driver veers off road along Nimitz Highway
Surge testing - file image
6 new COVID deaths reported, 144 new infections statewide
Alexander Lucas, Camille Rodrigues, Jasmine Smith, Tihani Liwai and Christian Santos were all...
Warrant sweep leads to arrest of 5 people on Hawaii Island

Latest News

Surge testing - file image
6 new COVID deaths reported, 144 new infections statewide
Although the study shows that the situation has improved since December, the demand for mental...
Study finds cases of anxiety, depression rose among Hawaii residents in 2020
Scene of the crash near Kahauiki Village along Nimitz Highway.
Man killed after driver veers off road along Nimitz Highway
Designs for this year’s event range from a cute dog to a colorful shave ice. One team even...
‘Canstruction’ comes to Kahala mall — and the teams need your votes