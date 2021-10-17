Tributes
Hawaii football falls to Nevada, 34-17 in Reno

By Kyle Chinen
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 9:09 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It was a tough night in Reno for the University of Hawaii football team, falling to Nevada 34-17 despite a hot first half.

A chilly night in Reno with temperatures dipping into the 50′s at kick off, the Wolf Pack getting the ball to start the game — the ‘Bows holding them to a field goal.

Making his second career start for UH, true Freshman Brayden Schager in at quarterback, but it was the run game that got the scoring going. Dae Dae Hunter with a 75-yard TD run on the ‘Bows opening play of the game.

The two teams would swap punts before the end of the first quarter — Hawaii up 7-3.

Nevada finding the end zone to start the second quarter off of a rushing TD by Toa Taua, but Hawaii would quickly respond — Dae Dae out does himself with an 81 yard rush to take back the lead for UH.

Pack with the ball next drive, the defense forcing a three and out, but a muffed punt by the ‘Bows gives Nevada the ball back in the red zone resulting in another Taua TD.

Hawaii trying to regain the lead, Schager driving the offense down to the red zone, but a series of miscues results in the ‘Bows burning all three of their timeouts and settling for a field goal.

Nevada would snag another field goal to get the lead back and another stalled drive by the bows would give them the ball back to end the half, but a missed field goal by Nevada’s kicker would keep the score at 20-17 at the break.

Warriors with the ball to start the half, Schager’s pass intercepted resulting in a nevada touchdown.

From then the Wolf Pack would take over, Hawaii’s next drive Schager gets picked off again, resulting in another score by the pack.

Hawaii not able to close the Gap — Final score from Reno 34-17.

Tough night for Brayden Schager who gave up 4 interceptions.

Up next, the Rainbow Warriors return to Manoa to have another go around with New Mexico State in their first game in front of fans since 2019 — that game is set for October 23rd.

