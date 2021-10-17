Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Family aided by Red Cross volunteers after fire damages Kahului home

The fire Saturday caused $123,000 in damage to the structure.
The fire Saturday caused $123,000 in damage to the structure.(MFD)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 1:40 PM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several people on Maui including a child were displaced by a fire just before noon Saturday.

The Maui Fire Department responded to the home along East Papa Avenue.

Officials say no one was home when the fire started, but four adults and one child were displaced. They are being aided by the American Red Cross.

The fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes, and deemed fully extinguished by 2 p.m.

The cause is undetermined, MFD said, and flames caused $123,000 in damage to the structure alone.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPD is asking for the public’s help with locating 23-year-old Samuel Martinez.
Months after hiker from Nebraska disappeared on Kauai, new evidence is found
Scene from the fire around 11:15 a.m. Sunday.
Surf racks destroyed in two-alarm Waikiki blaze next to historic hotel
A powerful explosion rocked a home early Thursday morning in Pacific Palisades causing a car to...
Suspect wanted after powerful explosion rocks Oahu home
Scene of the crash near Kahauiki Village along Nimitz Highway.
Man killed after driver veers off road along Nimitz Highway
Surge testing - file image
6 new COVID deaths reported, 144 new infections statewide

Latest News

Scene from the fire around 11:15 a.m. Sunday.
Surf racks destroyed in two-alarm Waikiki blaze next to historic hotel
Waikiki
Large fire near surf racks in Waikiki sends plume of thick black smoke billowing
Police are searching for 56-year-old Joddielynn Taylor of Koloa.
Kauai police locate body believed to be missing 56-year-old Koloa woman
Surge testing - file image
6 new COVID deaths reported, 144 new infections statewide