Family aided by Red Cross volunteers after fire damages Kahului home

KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several people on Maui including a child were displaced by a fire just before noon Saturday.

The Maui Fire Department responded to the home along East Papa Avenue.

Officials say no one was home when the fire started, but four adults and one child were displaced. They are being aided by the American Red Cross.

The fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes, and deemed fully extinguished by 2 p.m.

The cause is undetermined, MFD said, and flames caused $123,000 in damage to the structure alone.

No injuries were reported.

