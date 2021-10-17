‘Canstruction’ comes to Kahala mall — and the teams need your votes

KAHALA (HawaiiNewsNow) - As kids, we’re often told not to play with our food. But for some of Hawaii’s finest constructional engineers, that was the exact assignment.

Entrants for this year’s Canstruction Competition spent the day building elaborate structures at Kahala Mall.

Designs for this year’s event range from a cute dog to a colorful shave ice. One team even created the COVID-19 spike ball.

This is the 16th year AIA Honolulu is organizing the event. It serves as a fundraiser for the Hawaii Foodbank.

The theme for this year’s contest was celebrating and honoring life’s essentials. The builders were asked to draw inspiration from things they’ve felt lucky to have during the past year, as well as things that they can’t wait to get back post-pandemic.

For the teams, designing their creations took weeks.

“You’ll see the creativity involved with each one of the sculptures. And that’s where the planning efforts come in before hand, so on build day today they can just come in and finish off their creations,” Reid Mizue of the event planning committee said.

Participants say this is a fun challenge with a good cause.

“Every year it’s something that the architect, engineering community can highlight their design skills and give back to the community,” Matt Arakaki, co-captain of the team from RMA Architects, said.

Their design of a ‘Pandemic Puppy’ included 960 cans of pork and beans for the base, and 540 vienna sausage for the dog’s body.

Starting Sunday and all next week, the public is invited to the mall to vote for their favorite structure.

All the cans of food used will be donated after the event. The non-profit will also be accepting food and monetary donations from the community at the event throughout the week.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.