Warrant sweep leads to arrest of 5 people on Hawaii Island

By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 10:58 AM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PUNA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Five people were taken into custody on Hawaii Island after authorities performed a multi-agency warrant sweep in the Puna area.

According to Hawaii Police, the sweep occurred on Wednesday Oct. 13. Five people were arrested for 11 total outstanding warrants. They were wanted for offenses of contempt of court and violating bail.

The five were identified as Alexander Lucas, Camille Rodrigues, Jasmine Smith, Tihani Liwai and Christian Santos.

During the week, authorities also recovered two vehicles, one of which was reported stolen. The other vehicle was found to have drugs and paraphernalia. Drug promotion investigations have been launched, police said.

If you know the whereabouts of other wanted fugitives, you’re asked to call (808) 935-3311.

