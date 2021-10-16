Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Tom Morey, inventor of boogie board, dies at 86

The name “boogie board” was actually inspired by Morey’s love for jazz music.
The name “boogie board” was actually inspired by Morey’s love for jazz music.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 10:07 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tom Morey, the man who invented the modern bodyboard, has died.

He was known to many as a surfer, engineer, inventor and musician.

In July 1971, he came up with the invention that would change the lives of millions of ocean enthusiasts around the world — the beloved boogie board.

The name “boogie board” was actually inspired by Morey’s love for jazz music, which he often showed off his talents as a drummer.

Along with his accolades and love for the ocean, in the 80s, Morey was also one of the first people to envision the “wave pool of the future.”

Although he was born in California, Morey was often known for jumping from island to island to catch the best waves, even living in Hawaii for some time.

Morey was 86 years old.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Makaha Crash surveillance video
Surveillance video backs witness claims that officers pursued car before serious crash then fled scene
Officials said 23-year old Malik Dobson was last seen at Makapuu on Monday afternoon before he...
Officials suspend search for Makapuu swimmer who disappeared 4 days ago
Ekundu, a male African lion at the Honolulu Zoo, died after testing positive for COVID.
Lion at Honolulu Zoo dies after contracting COVID in case prompting broader concern
A woman is dead after a live power line fell onto her car.
Police identify Big Island woman electrocuted after live power line falls onto car
Kauai police officers use Narcan to save two women who overdosed
Kauai authorities sound the alarm after 5 overdose deaths in a single month

Latest News

Fans kept away from the stands watch the OIA season football opener for Kapolei and Kahuku.
For Oahu public schools, football resumes with no fans in the stands
355 additional city workers file lawsuits seeking exemptions to vaccine mandate
They’re considering a cap on rental cars, but not everyone is on board.
Could making it harder to rent a car help control tourism? Maui lawmakers hope so.
A powerful explosion rocked a home early Thursday in Pacific Palisades, causing a car to go up...
Suspect wanted after powerful explosion rocks Oahu home