Tom Morey, inventor of boogie board, dies at 86

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tom Morey, the man who invented the modern bodyboard, has died.

He was known to many as a surfer, engineer, inventor and musician.

In July 1971, he came up with the invention that would change the lives of millions of ocean enthusiasts around the world — the beloved boogie board.

The name “boogie board” was actually inspired by Morey’s love for jazz music, which he often showed off his talents as a drummer.

Along with his accolades and love for the ocean, in the 80s, Morey was also one of the first people to envision the “wave pool of the future.”

Although he was born in California, Morey was often known for jumping from island to island to catch the best waves, even living in Hawaii for some time.

Morey was 86 years old.

