Suspect wanted after powerful explosion rocks Oahu home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A powerful explosion rocked a home early Thursday in Pacific Palisades, causing a car to go up flames.

It was the first of two fires that investigators believe were intentionally set at Oahu homes Thursday.

The first incident happened off Aumakua Street.

Surveillance cameras recorded an SUV passing by and then parking at 5:28 a.m.

The suspect, who was wearing light-colored clothing, quickly makes his way into the carport. Seconds later, he darts back out. The person then appears to ignite something and toss it towards the home.

In the video, you can hear what sounds like a pop ― followed by a loud explosion. The blast was so powerful, it shook the carport.

The explosion caused a car to catch fire. Family members say they rushed to douse the flames.

The victims asked not to be identified, but shared the video in hopes someone recognizes the suspect.

“It’s at the preliminary stages of the investigation. Investigators are working through it,” said Honolulu Crimestoppers Sgt. Chris Kim.

Kim says surveillance video these days often plays a critical role in solving crime.

“We’ve had cases where we’ve had not so great quality video but because friends or family members recognize the suspect they would be able to be identified,” he said.

Police confirm they’re also investigating an arson in Honolulu where someone set a fire underneath a home. It happened just after 10 p.m. Thursday on Lunalilo Street near Pensacola.

The woman who lives there asked not to be identified. She said she was in her bedroom when she smelled gasoline.

“I tried to ask my husband if they also smelled gas. They said no. So I walked through my kitchen to check the stove. Nothing. It’s off. Then we came outside and we saw the fire from the corner,” she said.

The couple and their three kids escaped unharmed. The woman says her husband was able to get under the house and put out the fire.

“That’s why there’s the bucket right there,” she said, pointing at the side of the home that had been charred.

It’s not known if the two incidents are related. The victims say they have no idea who did it.

If you have information on any of these cases you’re asked to call Honolulu Crimestoppers at 955-8300.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.